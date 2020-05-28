SEATTLE, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the world's finest ultra-luxury travel experience, is inviting guests to rediscover "Extraordinary Worlds" and take advantage of additional savings with its new "Early Bonus Savings" promotion. Guests who pay their booking in full by July 31, 2020, will receive an additional 10 percent savings off the base cruise fare. The promotion applies to select voyages through 2021 on the line's award-winning fleet of ultra-luxury ships.
In addition, the Early Bonus Savings can be combined with other promotions, including the line's Sensational Suite Savings also available through July 2020, adding even more reasons to consider a new booking. Seabourn's Sensational Suite Savings offers added value on a selection of suite accommodations and amenities, including veranda suite upgrades, shipboard credits up to $2,000 per suite, air credits, Internet packages and more.
"Travelers have been dreaming of their next great adventure for a while now, and many are now eager to plan their next vacation while considering the best value," said Chris Austin, senior vice president of Global Marketing & Sales for Seabourn. "We are pleased to offer them tremendous value with our new Early Bonus Savings, and we look forward to welcoming them on board to show them that a Seabourn experience remains a wonderful option for a memorable holiday."
The line has also updated its "Book with Confidence" policy, providing travelers with even more flexibility, assurance and options to cancel their booking up to 30 days prior to departure on any new bookings and receive a future cruise credit. The updated policy also includes a new "Best Fare Guarantee" benefit, ensuring guests can have peace of mind that they can always request the lowest publicly available fare offered for their voyage in the event fares are lowered following booking.
The Early Bonus Savings promotion is available for select voyages and is not valid on World Cruises or segments and voyages on Seabourn Venture. A complete listing of the applicable sailings, including terms and conditions, for the Early Bonus Savings promotion can be viewed on Seabourn's website.
Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury travel with intimate ships offering key elements that set the line apart: spacious, thoughtfully appointed suites, many with verandas and all oceanfront; superb dining in a choice of venues; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times; award-winning service and a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home on board. The ships travel the globe to many of the world's most desirable destinations including marquee cities, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and lesser-known ports and hideaways. The line is also the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage.
Regular guests of Seabourn will continue to find a number of innovative offerings and programs, including partnerships with a select group of companies and individuals whose dedication to superior quality, exceptional service and consistent customer satisfaction matches Seabourn.
Such programs include 'An Evening with Tim Rice', the new evening entertainment experience created exclusively for the line in association with Belinda King Creative Productions; 'Seabourn Conversations' with special guest speaker including knowledgeable historians, naturalists, marine biologists, destination experts and more; Spa and Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, offering guests a holistic spa and wellness experience that integrates physical, social, environmental and spiritual well-being; and The Grill by Thomas Keller, reminiscent of the classic American restaurant from the 50's and 60's. Exclusive to Seabourn, The Grill is a unique culinary concept for Chef Keller, focusing on updated versions of iconic dishes. Guests will be treated to table-side preparations of Caesar salad and ice cream sundaes, as well as a range of other favorites like premium steaks, whole roasted chicken, and Lobster Thermidor, presented à la carte.
For reservations or more details, please contact a professional travel advisor; call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.
About Seabourn:
Seabourn currently operates a fleet of five modern ultra-luxury ships and is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines. The exclusive alliance also includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia. Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL and NYSE: CUK). Seabourn is the official cruise partner of UNESCO World Heritage under a multi-year agreement to help promote sustainable tourism at World Heritage sites around the world.
Find Seabourn on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.
Notes to Editors:
Seabourn is consistently ranked among the world's top travel choices by professional critics and the discerning readers of prestigious travel publications such as Departures, Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler. Its stylish, distinctive cruising vacations are renowned for:
- Intimate ships with a private club atmosphere
- Intuitive, personalized service provided by staff passionate about exceeding guests expectations
- Curated voyages to all seven continents delivering award-winning experiences
- All ocean-front suites, luxuriously appointed
- Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available on board at all times
- Welcome Champagne and complimentary in-suite bar stocked with your preferences
- Tipping is neither required, nor expected
- Finest resort at sea that is masterfully designed
- World-class dining, further enhanced through a culinary partnership with Chef Thomas Keller
- All dining venues are complimentary, dine where, when and with whom you wish
- Seabourn Conversations, connecting with visionary experts
- Ventures by Seabourn™, optional shore excursions, enhance and extend your experience in select destinations*^
- Select purposeful and sustainable travel experiences as the Official Cruise Partner of UNESCO*
- Spa & Wellness with Dr. Andrew Weil, featuring an exclusive mindful living program*
- An evening entertainment experience in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice†
- Committed to environmental stewardship and sustainability
*Optional programs, for additional charge
^Available on Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation
†Not available on board Seabourn Venture
