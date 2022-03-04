BELLEVUE, Wash., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seagull Scientific announced today that it has suspended sales of its BarTender software to Russia and Belarus.
"Seagull Scientific's ownership and executives are gravely concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine," said Harold Boe, President and CEO of the company. "The images of Ukrainian suffering and death are heartbreaking. This unprovoked attack by a dictatorship on a peaceful, neighboring democracy has us compelled to respond. Seagull Scientific will be doing its part to send a message that these actions are intolerable."
Effective immediately, Seagull has suspended all sales with Russian and Belarusian-owned businesses. "We take this action with a heavy heart," said Boe, "as we care deeply for our channel partners and end users who have been loyal to us for years, but we see no other way to express our profound condemnation of this invasion."
Seagull Scientific stands with the people of Ukraine in their struggle for freedom and independence. We also stand with those citizens of Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine that share a desire for a peaceful and prosperous future. The company will be making charitable contributions to Ukrainian humanitarian relief organizations, and matching employee donations.
About BarTender® by Seagull Scientific
The world's largest and most dynamic supply chains in every industry trust BarTender to create the labels, barcodes and RFID that keep their products moving, traceable and safe. With corporate headquarters and software development in Bellevue, Washington, USA, and branch offices in Madrid, Taipei and Tokyo, BarTender is available in more than 150 countries through a global network of local partners. Learn more at http://www.seagullscientific.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.