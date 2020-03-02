SEATTLE, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Sposato today announced his acquisition of Seattle magazine from Tiger Oak Media. Under Tiger Oak Media, Seattle magazine has been a consistently influential voice in the region for over 40 years. Sposato's purchase will bring editorial control and ownership of the publication back to Seattle after nearly 30 years in Minneapolis. The transaction is expected to close shortly, with the first issue under Sposato's leadership hitting newsstands and online in late spring. Sposato intends to redefine the conversation around Seattle and grow Seattle magazine's focus and storytelling on what is most unique, provocative and worthy of celebration about the city. Additionally, he plans to significantly scale the publication's digital presence and expand Seattle magazine's existing team to support growth. Sposato intends to add multiple new hires immediately.
Sposato is currently Chairman of GeekWire.com, the region's top technology news site, and PicMonkey, one of the world's largest online photo editing services. He is an active Angel Investor and the first entrepreneur to have sold two companies to Google – through the sale of his startups Picnik and Phatbits. In 2015, he became the first tech investor to declare he would only invest in companies with a female co-founder or CEO. In 2017, Sposato authored the national bestselling book on gender equity Better Together: 8 Ways Working with Women Leads to Extraordinary Products and Profits.
"All the great ideas from Seattle end up influencing the rest of the world, and it's time we defined ourselves with more swagger as the world class city we've become. Seattle magazine will become the richest source of untold and provocative stories that shape this incredibly diverse and culturally rich city," Sposato said. "I was raised here and watched Seattle transform from a city known for sasquatch, Bruce Lee, coffee and airplanes, into a world-class metropolis on par with other iconic destinations across the globe. Not only are we home to the most valuable technology companies in the world, this city has also given birth to the most famous musicians, performing artists, business leaders, athletes, and of course Oprah's favorite Mac "N" Cheese. Seattle is not dying, it's thriving."
"I deeply appreciate the work Craig Bednar and his incredible team at Tiger Oak put into Seattle magazine. I'm now eager to write the next chapter in the story of this important publication, which was founded by Harriet Bullitt in 1966," Sposato continued. "The Bullitt family, along with Walt Disney, saw Seattle's massive potential when they started KING Broadcasting more than 70 years ago. I am buying Seattle magazine because I do not want it said that in the years when my generation came of age, that Seattle lost its voice. I believe Seattle's best days lie ahead and Seattle magazine will tell the stories that shape our city for generations to come."
About Seattle magazine:
Seattle magazine is the voice of a vibrant, entrepreneurial city making its mark on the global stage. The magazine celebrates the spirit of Seattle and its unique community through stories on arts, culture, lifestyle, travel, policy, news, events and more. For more information, please visit http://www.seattlemag.com/.
