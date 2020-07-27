SEATTLE, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roughly 80 percent of the calls Seattle firefighters respond to are non-fire related, some of which are increasingly dangerous. In 2019, the Seattle Fire Foundation, the official non-profit organization of the Seattle Fire Department, was formed to help bridge the gap between the city budget and the changing needs of our city's first responders. The initial ask of the community was to help raise funds to purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the form of ballistic vests and helmets to respond to scenes of violence.
Last year, 70 sets of PPE were purchased to assist in providing Seattle firefighters additional safety. The Seattle Fire Foundation is asking for the community's help to raise the funds to purchase an additional 88 sets by Labor Day.
"We are grateful to have the support of the Seattle Fire Foundation so we can better protect and serve the City of Seattle. Their work has helped us get the necessary resources and equipment in an ever-changing environment to help save lives," stated Fire Chief Harold Scoggins, Seattle Fire Department.
The foundation has laid out a goal of raising $135,000 by Labor Day in an effort to equip each Seattle firefighter with an appropriate set of PPE. It is critical that firefighters have the right resource for the right response.
Seattle Fire is not alone in adopting the use of this critical PPE. In 2018, the National Fire Protection Association adopted NFPA 3000, providing guidance and best practices for firefighters responding to active shooter and hostile events. The use of this PPE is an NFPA safety standard.
"Our heroes need heroes, and with the significant number of scenes of violence taking place, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to help ensure our first responders are properly equipped," said Founder and President, Debbie Steinhauer. "We are proud to help support the men and women who make up the Seattle Fire Department that risk their lives each day to serve our community. We are asking members of the community to consider making a donation at Seattlefirefoundation.org."
The Foundation has recently raised $10,000 for the purchase of N-95 masks and protective gowns to protect firefighters during the coronavirus pandemic. It also purchased training equipment needed to support the City's COVID-19 test sites, which the Seattle Fire Department helped set up and staff. To date, those sites have tested around 70,000 Seattle residents.
In 2019, the Seattle Fire Foundation partnered with local businesses and organizations like the Boys and Girls Club of Seattle to offer certified CPR training programs at no charge to youth and their families. The Seattle Fire Foundation also works to preserve the history of the Seattle Fire Department, and participates in community events to help educate the community on fire safety and life safety.
Information about the Seattle Fire Foundation and donations can be made at www.seattlefirefoundation.org. Seattle Fire Foundation is sponsored by American Life, Viking Fire Protection, Amazon, IPM Parking, Coughlin Porter Lundeen and Absco Solutions.
About Seattle Fire Foundation
The Seattle Fire Foundation is the official non-profit organization of the Seattle Fire Department. We respond to the needs of our firefighters, as they respond to the needs of our communities. Your support directly assists the Seattle Fire Department to better protect Seattle through a number of key initiatives. Our work helps build a stronger, safer community.
