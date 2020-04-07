SEATTLE, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Javad Sajan, of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery, today announced his plan to give back to the healthcare providers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the Seattle area. His practice has assembled care packages containing masks, toilet paper, and snacks that are available for pick up by any person who works in the healthcare sector. To practice adequate social distancing, healthcare workers will not even need to get out of their car. Dr. Sajan and his staff will bring the care packages straight to their car.
These care packages are in response to the coronavirus outbreak to support healthcare workers on the front lines of the Seattle COVID-19 fight. The packages will be available at both Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery offices: 600 Broadway Suite 320 Seattle, Washington and 3500 188th St SW Lynnwood, Washington from 11am-5pm. As to why Dr. Sajan chose to give directly to healthcare workers, "I believe we all have to be united to defeat this virus together."
You can watch surgery live on his Snapchat @realdrseattle and his Instagram stories @realdrseattle. To find more information about the care packages, view his Instagram post here: https://www.instagram.com/p/B-k8KvHDVwb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link.
About Dr. Javad Sajan: Javad Sajan, MD of Allure Esthetic (https://www.allureesthetic.com/), is an accomplished Seattle plastic surgeon. He is well known for his philanthropy including founding United Medical Aid, a non-profit that provides pro bono surgery to children with craniofacial abnormalities. Additionally, at Allure Esthetic, Dr. Sajan offers pro bono reconstructive surgery to women who are domestic violence survivors. Allure Esthetic offers cutting edge plastic and reconstructive surgeries. His patients come from a diverse set of backgrounds and from around the globe. Patient-centered and dedicated to cultivating a unique atmosphere, Dr. Sajan treats every patient with the respect, care, and individuality they deserve.
Sabrina Damani
Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery
206-209-0988
sabrina@allureesthetic.com
