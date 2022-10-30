WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's preeminent women leaders in business, politics, advocacy and the arts published an open letter in Sunday's New York Times calling for the immediate removal of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW). 

Signatories of the letter include Sec. Hillary Clinton, Canada's Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Media Leader & Philanthropist Oprah Winfrey, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate & Education Activist Malala Yousafzai, Economic & Political Leader Christine Lagarde, former First Lady of the United States & advocate of girls education Michelle Obama, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, former Executive Director of UN Women, Christiana Figueres DBE, former head of UN Climate Change Convention, former First Lady of the United States & Education Advocate Laura Bush, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate & Human Rights Activist Nadia Murad and women in leadership positions from 14 countries (and counting). 

