The company's adaptive and autonomous access solution liberates businesses from traditional security bottlenecks while fueling collaboration and innovation

SEATTLE, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oleria, a security company that sets businesses free with adaptive and autonomous access solutions, today announced its emergence from stealth mode and $8 million in seed funding. The funding round was led by Salesforce Ventures, with participation from Tapestry VC and angel investors including CEOs and CISOs of prominent tech and security companies.

