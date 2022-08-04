SEATTLE, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 29, 2022, Security Properties purchased Sienna Pointe, a 168-unit, Class-B multifamily community located in Bend, OR for $49,500,000. This is Security Properties' fifth acquisition in the Bend market.

Sienna Pointe is conveniently located on Bend's eastside just a five-minute drive from Downtown. The property is situated at the base of Bend's most iconic landmark, Pilot Butte. The 114-acre Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint rises nearly 500 feet above its surroundings and includes a two-mile hiking trail to the summit. More than 750,000 locals and tourists visit Pilot Butte each year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.