TEL AVIV, Israel, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seebo has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, the latest in a series of high-profile industry recognitions for the company.
The Fast Company has described this year's list as honoring "businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world."
"We are truly excited at this latest recognition," said Seebo CEO Lior Akavia. "Being named as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies in the manufacturing industry is, above all, a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team of world class innovators, and the incredible partnerships we have forged with the world's leading manufacturers."
"Process manufacturing is often seen as a zero-sum game between competing objectives," Akavia continued. "This is particularly true in the 'battle' between profitability and sustainability. Seebo's vision is of a greener, more efficient future that will benefit everyone - from the consumers, to the manufacturers, to our planet itself.
"We are seeing this vision materialize every day: in food production lines that are drastically reducing waste while improving the quality of the food they put on our tables; and in energy-intensive industries that are reducing their carbon footprint even as they ramp up production to meet the needs of a growing global population."
"AN ESSENTIAL ROLE IN ADDRESSING THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING SOCIETY"
Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.
The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.
"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.
ABOUT SEEBO
Seebo is the Predictive Quality and Yield solution. Manufacturers use Seebo to unlock the full potential of their production lines. Seebo Process-Based Artificial Intelligence™ empowers manufacturing teams to achieve global process optimisation, across multiple, conflicting objectives - from improving quality, throughput and yield, to reducing waste and scrap, cutting energy costs and lowering emissions.
With Seebo your team can focus on a unified production objective; quantify untapped process potential; know the most important process parameters and their optimal ranges via custom Operating Envelopes; and prevent inefficiencies before they happen with real time Proactive Alerts.
Seebo customers include leading manufacturers across multiple industries, like Barilla, Nestle, ArcelorMittal, Mondelez, Lindt, PepsiCo, General Mills, Allnex and ICL. Seebo is backed by Vertex Ventures, 10D, The Phoenix, Leumi Partners, Viola Ventures and TPY Capital.
For more information, visit http://www.seebo.com
ABOUT FAST COMPANY
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at http://www.fastcompany.com.
Media Contact
Ari Soffer, seebo, +972 542935092, ari.s@seebo.com
SOURCE seebo
