Zillow and Opendoor's partnership allows homeowners on Zillow to now compare multiple selling options up front — including a cash offer from Opendoor and an estimate to sell on the open market with a Zillow Premier Agent partner.

SEATTLE and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z) (Nasdaq: ZG) and Opendoor Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: OPEN) announced today homeowners in Atlanta and Raleigh have a new way to explore multiple home-selling options on Zillow. Customers who start their selling journey with Zillow can now simultaneously request both a cash offer from Opendoor and an estimate of what their home could sell for on the open market with a local Zillow Premier Agent partner.

