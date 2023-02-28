OLYMPIA — Installing automated vehicle speed cameras and other measures to improve highway safety were approved in separate bills by the state Senate Feb.23.

“Speed kills. Our work zones have lower posted speeds for very good reasons. This helps to prevent collisions with slower-moving work vehicles and helps to protect workers who are often outside of their vehicles,” said Mark McKechnie from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission testifying in support of ESSB 5272.

