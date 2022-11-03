Sendle is now Climate Neutral Certified

Sendle is now Climate Neutral Certified

 By Sendle

The carbon neutral shipping carrier deepens their environmental commitment, addressing greenhouse gas emissions across their operations

SEATTLE, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendle, the Certified B Corp shipping solution that offers 100% carbon-neutral shipping for small businesses, announces that they are officially Climate Neutral Certified! The non-profit organization helps brands measure their carbon footprint and implement strategies that will reduce their footprint down to zero. This is achieved by measuring greenhouse gas emissions, purchasing eligible verified carbon credits to offset that footprint, and implementing plans to reduce emissions next year and beyond.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.