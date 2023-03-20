Senske Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senske Services)

Senske Logo (PRNewsfoto/Senske Services)

 By Senske Lawn & Tree Care Inc

KENNEWICK, Wash. , March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Senske Services, a leading provider of recurring residential lawn care, pest control, and other home services, is pleased to announce its expansion into Colorado Springs. The company, known for its exceptional customer service and top-quality lawn care services, is thrilled to bring its expertise to this vibrant and growing community.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.