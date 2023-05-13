Market-leading SEO agency redesigns company's website, adding new features and targeting new niches.
SEATTLE, May 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SEO.co, a leading SEO agency, is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned website, SEO.co. The new site comes with several features designed to enhance user experience for clients and partners.
The site features a modern and intuitive design that is easy to navigate, making it simple for users to find what they need. Additionally, the site includes chatbot functionality and a live chat feature, allowing users to connect with the team at SEO.co more quickly and easily.
Furthermore, the site is optimized for search engines, ensuring the company practices what it preaches when it comes to ranking clients' websites high in search results. The company expects the new site to generate more traffic, leading to greater conversions and revenue.
Nate Nead, CEO of SEO.co, expressed his excitement about the website redesign, stating, "We are thrilled to unveil the new and improved SEO.co website. The new features and optimized design will help us provide even better service to our clients and partners, ultimately helping them achieve their digital marketing objectives."
Samuel Edwards, CMO of SEO.co, also spoke about the new website's significance, saying, "The redesigned website is a major step forward for SEO.co. We collaborated with our in-house team at Website.Design and DEV.co to create a site that is both visually appealing and optimized for search engines. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have on our clients' businesses."
About SEO.co
SEO.co was established as a link building services agency in 2010. Since then, the company has worked with some of the most well-known online brands, providing content marketing, link building and expert digital advisory services.
SEO.co is a prominent SEO agency that offers a range of digital marketing services to clients worldwide. Their team of experts has extensive experience in the field, and they are dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to their clients.
For more information about the new SEO.co website or to learn more about the company's services, please visit their website or contact them directly.
