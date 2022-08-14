SEO.co releases an extensive SEO guide to understanding the most significant ranking factors in Google's search engine algorithm.

SEATTLE, Aug. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SEO Company, SEO.co is pleased to announce the release of the company's latest guide, which outlines the top 200 Google ranking factors for SEO in 2022. The company's newly released guide outlines 200 of the 2,000+ factors scanned that are currently contributing to a site's ranking (or not ranking) in online search. The company has listed the factors in order of statistical significance, showcasing the low-hanging fruit webmasters can use in their own efforts to bolster their online rankings.

