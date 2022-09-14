AAEON is a leading designer and manufacturer of advanced industrial and embedded computing platforms. AAEON produces integrated Industry 4.0 solutions, cutting-edge AI hardware and IoT solution platforms that seamlessly consolidate virtual and physical networks. As a NVIDIA Elite Partner, AAEON builds edge devices and systems for Jetson customers while also providing a fanless Edge AI BOX PC for customers to use to get started. Sequitur is making available a software release for AAEON's Edge AI BOX PC.
"AAEON provides the Jetpack SDK which includes debugging aids, sample code, technical notes and other documentations to customers to develop their platforms and products," said Alex Hsueh, AVP of AAEON. "By adding Sequitur's security solutions as part of our embedded software services, we are ensuring our Jetson solutions have the end-to-end protection they need from design until they are decommissioned. This is a critical step for any customer deploying AI models at the edge."
Sequitur Labs' EmSPARK™ Security Suite was designed to address solutions in industries where embedded security is paramount. In particular, protection of AI models at the edge. Supporting security functions for encryption, storage, data transmission and key/certificate management are delivered by EmSPARK™ and housed in a microprocessor's secure memory partition. IoT hardware manufacturers use EmSPARK™ to easily implement device-level security by addressing technical, IP, supply chain and business process challenges. Developers can easily build applications that use secure resources without having to become experts in cryptography and complex chip-level security technologies.
"With the acceleration of AI models being deployed at the edge, it is more critical than ever to protect the devices they are deployed on," said Philip Attfield, Co-founder and CEO of Sequitur Labs. "With Sequitur's solutions and AAEON's best-in-class integration services for Jetson products, customers can bring their Edge AI solutions to market quickly and with the assurance that critical IP will be protected."
Sequitur Labs, named a top ten IoT market player by ABI Research, is developing seminal technologies to improve trust in a connected world, reducing the cost and complexity to build secure embedded and IoT devices. Sequitur's products span a range of disciplines required for trusted computing, from boot through the full device lifecycle. Sequitur's security solutions provide real business value to device makers, such as reducing BoM costs, protecting revenue by thwarting IP theft, improving product reliability and reducing liability, and improving device lifecycle management processes.
ABOUT AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. https://www.aaeon.com/en/.
