 $2.98 million in investments aim to make service more accessible and diverse for young adults and non-profits

SEATTLE and OLYMPIA, Wash., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serve Washington, the Schultz Family Foundation and Ballmer Group today announced $2.98 million in investments to benefit AmeriCorps participants across Washington state. These investments build on innovations piloted through the WA COVID Response Corps, a first-of-its kind program launched in 2020 to address critical needs triggered by the pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.