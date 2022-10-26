Ceremony held in New York to present Joska the Service Dog with award that recognizes premium line's most frequent cruisers

SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ -- Holland America Line's favorite four-legged friend, Joska the service dog, reached a milestone achievement of 700 cruise days on Rotterdam's current 150th Anniversary Transatlantic Crossing, making her eligible to receive the Platinum Medallion, the highest past-guest award for cruising days. Joska, a 10-year-old black Labrador retriever, is the ultimate globetrotter and spends most of her days cruising on Holland America Line with her owners, Cornelia "Connie" and Cornelis Marinussen, who previously received their Platinum Medallions. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.