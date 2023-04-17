Set The Expectation Continues to Make an Impact Across the Country from Donations

LOS ANGELES,  April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With April recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Set The Expectation (STE), a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending sexual and interpersonal violence, is dedicating this month as the most important fundraising month of the calendar year. During Sexual Assault Awareness Month, STE is continuing its hard work to keep up with its mission and the demand of gender-based violence prevention work.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.