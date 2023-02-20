In meeting the fire-test-response standard, the category-leading cedar shingle manufacturer proves there's no need to sacrifice safety for a beautiful aesthetic

WINLOCK, Wash., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shakertown's reinforced Dolly Varden T&G, with its clear vertical grain cedar face, passed ASTM E84 testing with a Class A flame spread rating. This designation allows the installation of a natural wood surface in interior applications where a Class A rating is required. The testing was conducted at QAI Laboratories in Rancho Cucamonga, California, using the industry standard Steiner Tunnel test method. The Dolly Varden T&G with a Western Red Cedar face completed the test with a Flame Spread Index (FSI) of 25 and a Smoke Development Index (SDI) of only 80, earning the building product its Class A designation.

