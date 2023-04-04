Zillow finds that doorbell cameras and soapstone countertops can help sell a home up to 5 days faster

  • Steam ovens, which use steam instead of hot air or oil to cook food, contributed to the top sale premium of 5.3%. 
  • Personalized and playful features, such as pizza ovens and putting greens, were associated with a sale price premium of as much as 3.7%. 
  • Features such as tile countertops and laminate were more common in homes selling for less than expected. 

