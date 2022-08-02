SEATTLE, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield Compliance (https://www.shieldbanking.com/), a BSA/AML compliance and risk management solution for cannabis banking, announced the appointment of Noah Carey, Founder and CEO of Shield Compliance, to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board, and the promotion of Tony Repanich to President and CEO. Repanich was also appointed to the Shield Compliance Board of Directors.

Carey founded Shield Compliance in 2015 with a vision to extend financial services to the emerging legal cannabis industry. Today, Shield has grown to support over 50 financial institution partners on its platform serving nearly 4,000 cannabis-related businesses in 35 states. Since January 2019, Shield has monitored 3.5 million transactions including $17.5 billion in deposits.

