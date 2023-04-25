Shipium is a technology-driven supply chain and logistics company seeking to solve “the Prime problem” for companies facing heightened customer expectations. (PRNewsfoto/Shipium)

 By Shipium

The partnership provides OnTrac's fast, reliable delivery at competitive rates through a transcontinental network on Shipium's modern platform

SEATTLE and VIENNA, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipium, the premier shipping platform for e-commerce shippers, today announced a partnership with OnTrac, a leading e-commerce parcel carrier, to provide competitive rates across OnTrac's delivery network.

