Shipium is a technology-driven supply chain and logistics company seeking to solve “the Prime problem” for companies facing heightened customer expectations. (PRNewsfoto/Shipium)

 By Shipium, Quiet Platforms

The partnership brings added flexibility and performance to e-commerce supply chains at a time when brands and retailers need it most

SEATTLE, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipium, the premier shipping platform for e-commerce, today announced a partnership with Quiet Platforms, the collaborative commerce network for brands and retailers. Quiet Platforms is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) that provides an expansive national delivery service that enables retailers and brands to gain instant nationwide coverage through a trusted portfolio of carriers using a universal delivery label, eliminating the need for multiple integrations, complex invoicing and lengthy contract negotiations. The network dynamically manages performance at the shipment level, ensuring the best decision is made for every parcel to be shipped, based on delivery commitment, quality of service and delivery cost.

