Shipium is a technology-driven supply chain and logistics company seeking to solve “the Prime problem” for companies facing heightened customer expectations. (PRNewsfoto/Shipium / BAM Communications)

 By Shipium

Retailers and ecommerce businesses can diversify operations with multi-carrier shipping while lowering costs and increasing delivery speed

SEATTLE, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipium, the premier shipping platform for retail and ecommerce, is behind a growing trend in retail and ecommerce logistics operations; the ability to add multi-carrier parcel delivery. By doing so, retailers who use Shipium to automate and optimize their shipping network can reduce annual shipping costs by 12 percent on average while also implementing a fast two-day shipping program. Shipium makes it possible to add new major parcel carriers in just days.

