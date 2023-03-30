Shipshape enables appliance manufacturers with easy-to-use developer tools and a powerful software platform that unlocks new opportunities for customer engagement and aftermarket services.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shipshape, a software company that helps homeowners save energy, money, and time, announced the launch of a next-generation platform for connected appliance makers. This will enable them to create solutions that enhance the value of smart home products for consumers.

