Simetric announced today that The Silicon Review has selected and featured Simetric, the leading SaaS IoT connectivity and edge device management platform, on the cover of the 10 Best IoT Solution Providers to Watch 2022.
ALPHARETTA, Ga. and SEATTLE, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simetric announced today that The Silicon Review has selected and featured Simetric, the leading SaaS IoT connectivity and edge device management platform, on the cover of the 10 Best IoT Solution Providers to Watch 2022.
"Simetric is honored to be recognized by the team at The Silicon Review. Enterprises, MNOs, MVNOs and Global System Integrators are realizing the need to manage IoT, and edge connected device fragmentation and waste. Simetric is the only company that can do that at scale, regardless of platform and across carriers, in a single pane." said Allen Boone, CEO, Simetric.
The Silicon Review is the world's most trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals. Our community members include thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs and managers, along with jillions of diverse IT professionals.
Simetric is a holistic IoT lifecycle management platform that simplifies complex data streams from large-scale, connected devices into a single-pane format you can access, understand, and act on in near real time. Simetric enables customers, of any size or vertical, to take advantage of IoT deployments across wireless networks. Assembling close to 800 APIs for over 180 global carriers into one single management pane. Simetric's platform allows customers to manage their IoT and edge connected devices and monitor their carrier connected devices with unified workflow globally, across carriers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.