SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and Japan's Skymark Airlines today announced the airline's plan to add up to 12 737 MAX airplanes as part of its fleet modernization efforts. The carrier intends to order four airplanes including the 737-8 and 737-10 variants with options for two additional jets. Separately, the airline will add six lessor-owned 737-8s to its fleet.

