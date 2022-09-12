TerraStream Enables Xplore to Get Data to Market Faster
REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. ("SkyWatch"), a Kitchener-based space technology startup, and Xplore Inc., a commercial space company providing Space as a Service® today announced they have signed a partnership agreement. The partnership will accelerate Xplore's commercial data distribution strategy and expand the diversity of accessible sensor data for the remote sensing market and new applications.
By leveraging TerraStream, Xplore eliminates the expense of building and managing complex and costly IT infrastructure, thereby reducing associated risks to platform design and data distribution. Xplore Founder and Chief Operating Officer Lisa Rich said, "With TerraStream, Xplore can focus on its mission to collect exquisite data products from space for our analytics customers."
TerraStream offers satellite data providers like Xplore an end-to-end solution to distribute their data products. Data providers on TerraStream can monitor current demand for Earth Observation data or other remote sensing data, track open and fulfilled orders, and monitor performance with real-time dashboards.
"Our team delivers a data distribution solution for remote sensing applications that is second to none," said Cristian Sternat, Director of Business Development at SkyWatch. "We are honored that Xplore has chosen SkyWatch to handle this critical element of their business."
Xplore's partnership with TerraStream opens up new markets and provides an accelerated path to revenue growth by connecting to EarthCache, SkyWatch's remote sensing platform. Selling data on EarthCache offers a practical and economical way to grow revenue from our global remote sensing data marketplace.
The addition of Xplore's various datasets, which include optical, hyperspectral and video sensor data, enriches the diversity of sensor data for the remote sensing market all within a single solution with a flexible, pay-per-use pricing model for remote sensing data customers.
SkyWatch is on a mission to make Earth Observation and remote sensing data accessible to the world. Hundreds of trillions of pixels of our planet are captured from space every day. Drawing on the team's past experience in space data aggregation software, we are building the infrastructure to connect satellite data operators and application developers. The company raised a $17.2 million USD Series B in 2021 and is expected to double in size in the next 18 months.
About Xplore Inc.
Xplore provides Space as a Service®, offering data products, sensor tasking, mission operations software and payload hosting as a service to our customers. Xplore uses its highly-capable XCRAFT® platform to provide these services to government and commercial customers. The company operates out of its 22,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility in Redmond, Washington. Visit: https://www.xplore.com
