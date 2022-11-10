Cody W. uses the Slate Electronic Flosser that has 12,000 sonic vibrations per minute, stimulates the gums, and cleans the tongue.

 By Slate Dental, Inc.

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first electronic flosser to make flossing easier and more effective is launching November 18, 2022, by State Dental, Inc. Designed by a dentist, the Slate Electric Flosser™, is a revolutionary technology that helps users improve their oral health by addressing the critical need of accessing hard-to-reach areas between teeth that water-based electronic flossing tools struggle to access.

