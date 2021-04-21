SEATTLE, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sleep Foundation (sleepfoundation.org) has released an article series, COVID-19 and Sleep: an Ongoing Concern, which explores how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the waking and sleeping hours of the global population.
Within the series, Sleep Foundation examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on sleep in:
- Recommendations for better sleep during the pandemic, Sleep Guidelines During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Vaccination information and how sleep plays a part in immunity with COVID-19 Vaccine: Sleep, Sickness, and Immunity
- An M.D./Ph.D. live discussion, COVID-19 and Sleep Roundtable
- The trending topic of "coronasomnia" in Coronasomnia: Definition, Symptoms, and Solutions.
Each article has been developed with the most recent information and expert-reviewed, plus consistently updated using any new data that are shared by both government agencies as well as subject-matter experts.
Elise Chahine, Editor-in-Chief of Sleep Foundation, says, "We are still not free of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is having a major impact on sleep habits and hygiene, demonstrated by the approximately 40% of Americans who reported sleep issues since the beginning of the pandemic—enter 'coronasomnia'. With the global rollout of vaccinations—more than 7.79 billion administered worldwide—plus new data emerging from infection-rate spikes and lulls, we believe it is our responsibility to keep our readers abreast of the latest findings from researchers and government organizations."
About Sleep Foundation
Sleep Foundation (SleepFoundation.org), a OneCare Media company, has a mission to improve health and wellbeing through sleep health and information. A premier sleep destination, Sleep Foundation boasts a medical advisory board of physicians, psychologists, academic researchers, as well as a seasoned team of product and materials science experts to elevate both health information and sleep product review content for the general public.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sleep-foundation-releases-series-covid-19-and-sleep-an-ongoing-concern-301273515.html
SOURCE OneCare Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.