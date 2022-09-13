Celebrated neuroscientist and author Walker lends his 20+ years of sleep knowledge to the leading sleep site

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SleepFoundation.org, a OneCare Media company, announces today a new partnership with Matthew Walker, Ph.D. Walker joins SleepFoundation.org as its scientific advisor to the organization. Dr. Walker will help advise SleepFoundation.org the scientific content of the site and enriching the class-leading sleep resources and clinical and scientific information provided by the site.

