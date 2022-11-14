(PRNewsfoto/The Bellevue Collection)

(PRNewsfoto/The Bellevue Collection)

 By The Bellevue Collection

Presented by the Kemper Freeman family and The Bellevue Collection, the 18th annual nightly parade features toy drummers, dancers, snowfall, beautiful lights, Santa and much more Nov. 25Dec. 24

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the Pacific Northwest's favorite holiday traditions is back! Snowflake Lane, presented by The Bellevue Collection and the Kemper Freeman family, will return with its nightly holiday parade from Friday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Dec. 24. Set between Bellevue Square and Lincoln Square from NE 4th to NE 8th Streets along Bellevue Way, the free nightly performance at 7 p.m. will feature dazzling lights, vibrant floats, snowfall and a festive production of holiday characters. For more information on Snowflake Lane visit snowflakelane.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.