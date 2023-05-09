(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)

(PRNewsfoto/CTI BioPharma Corp.)

 By CTI BioPharma, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Sobi

Transaction Price of $9.10 Per Share Represents Compelling 89% Premium to CTI's Closing Stock Price on May 9, 2023

SEATTLE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma (Nasdaq: CTIC) ("CTI"), a commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (STO: SOBI) ("Sobi"), a global healthcare leader in hematology, immunology and specialty care, will acquire CTI for $9.10 per share of common stock in an all-cash transaction, representing an implied equity value of approximately $1.7 billion.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.