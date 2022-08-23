With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,114% Percent, SOFARY Receives Ranking No. 567 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed that SOFARY is No. 567 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

