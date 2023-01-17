Mexico, Hawaii, Pacific Coast and Panama Canal cruises set sail from San Diego

SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ -- San Diego, California, has been a West Coast homeport for Holland America Line since the 1990s, and for the 2023-2024 season the cruise line is featuring a robust schedule from the Golden State. Highlighting the San Diego cruise season are two solar eclipse cruises that place Koningsdam and Zaandam in Mexico for total viewing during the April 8, 2024, eclipse. Also, a special Mexico departure in December 2023 explores unique ports in the Sea of Cortez.

