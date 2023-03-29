Solstice Innovations, Inc. Logo

Adds 3 Senior Vice Presidents to focus on specific markets

SEATTLE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Solstice Innovations, Inc. is pleased to announce new additions to its leadership team, Phil Wills, Joseph DeChatelets, and Justin Waters. The three of them will spearhead the company's Client Development division, with each of them focusing on specific P&C markets: Phil will lead the Flood Insurance division, Joseph will focus on Mutual insurance companies, and Justin will drive the homeowners to encompass our P&C suite. They will work with new and existing clients to help support their day-to-day operations and ensuring their needs and expectations are exceeded.

