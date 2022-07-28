SEATTLE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce that it has enrolled the first patient in its Phase 3 clinical trial involving SPI-1005 for the Treatment of Meniere's Disease (STOPMD-3). Additionally, this marks the first Phase 3 trial of an investigational new drug for the treatment of Meniere's Disease (MD). Prior to STOPMD-3, all US based MD trials involved drugs that were already FDA-approved for other indications. To date, no FDA-approved therapies exist for the treatment of sensorineural hearing loss, tinnitus, vertigo, or dizziness, which together comprise definite or probable MD. "We are grateful to be able to advance this pivotal trial after a 2-year COVID-19 delay" said Jonathan Kil, MD, Co-Founder and CEO. SPI's clinical data from two completed multi-center, randomized, placebo-controlled studies (Phase 1b and Phase 2b trials) showed that oral delivery of SPI-1005 for 21 or 28 days improved sensorineural hearing loss and tinnitus in patients affected by MD. The STOPMD-3 clinical trial is led by Dr. Paul Lambert, Distinguished Professor in the Dept. of Otolaryngology-HNS at MUSC in Charleston, SC and past President of the American Neurotologic Society. "The unmet need for an effective treatment of Meniere's has been elusive and we look forward to leading this pivotal study to test whether SPI-1005 is safe and effective," said Dr. Lambert. Approximately 20 US sites will enroll 200 patients into a randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial (RCT) where SPI-1005 400 mg twice daily (BID) will be tested against matching placebo. After completing the RCT, patients will be invited to receive open label access to SPI-1005 for 6 to 12 months to further establish the safety of SPI-1005 for intermittent chronic and chronic use.

