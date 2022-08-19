Sound Physicians

This year, 71% of employees said Sound Physicians is a great place to work – 12 points higher than the average U.S. company.

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sound Physicians is proud to be Certified by Great Place to Work® for the first time. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current colleagues say about their experience working at Sound Physicians. This year, 71% of employees said it's a great place to work – 12 points higher than the average U.S. company.

