SEATTLE, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talking Rain Beverage Company, the makers of Sparkling Ice® beverages, announced today the three winning charities of its second annual holiday give-back initiative, Cheers to Giving, a campaign created to celebrate non-profits making a difference in their communities. This fall, the brand called on Sparkling Ice fans to nominate their favorite 501c3 non-profits for a chance to be selected as one of three recipients of a $50,000 donation from Sparkling Ice. After receiving an abundance of heartwarming nominations, Talking Rain is honored to award Strong Little Souls, Beautiful Spirited Women, and We Don't Waste as the program winners to help support the continued inspirational work of these organizations.

