SEATTLE, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sparkling Ice®, made by Talking Rain Beverage Company®, is proud to announce its first-ever Cheers to Heroes campaign to celebrate America's everyday hometown heroes, in conjunction with its fifth annual partnership with the Honor Flight Network. Throughout the campaign, Sparkling Ice has pledged to give back $400,000 to unsung heroes through various initiatives including their new Cheers to Heroes contest, a donation to the Honor Flight Network, and by creating moments to surprise and delight everyday consumers.
Sparkling Ice's Cheers to Heroes contest was created to thank and celebrate not just our military, but also our local community heroes, who continue to work on the front lines to support our country. Whether you're a nurse, first-responder, grocery store worker, farmer, parent, postman, office manager, doctor, or teacher – it's your turn to be honored for everything you have done to contribute to our country during this time of need.
"Over the last few months, our entire country has come together to fight on the front lines and support one another as we face the COVID-19 pandemic," said Chris Hall, CEO of Talking Rain. "As a company, it is our mission to support and give back to those who need it most, especially in these trying times. We want to honor the heroes who have had an immense impact on their local community, and we hope to bring a little bit of joy to these honorable people, who will forever have a lasting impact on their communities."
Beginning today, consumers across the country can nominate a friend, colleague, peer and/or neighbor who is considered an everyday hero for a chance for the hero to win $10,000. Cheers to Heroes nominations can be submitted anytime now through June 14 on the following online submission form – www.sparklingice.com/cheerstoheroes.
At the end of the nomination period, Sparkling Ice will identify the top three submissions which will be voted on throughout the month of July on the Sparkling Ice website, and the winner will be announced on August 7th. The nominator of the winning hero will receive a $500 incentive.
Sparkling Ice is also releasing new limited-edition case wraps, available nationwide in store, designed for the Cheers to Heroes contest and Honor Flight partnership. The patriotic-themed wraps will feature the Honor Flight Network logo and the Cheers to Heroes nomination guidelines.
The Honor Flight Network is a non-profit organization that honors America's veterans. Over the course of Sparkling Ice's partnership with Honor Flight, the brand has raised more than $352,000, sponsoring over 350 veteran trips to Washington D.C. through past initiatives and donations from vendors, partners and individuals.
For more information on Sparkling Ice's Cheers to Heroes content and its Honor Flight partnership, please visit: http://www.sparklingice.com/cheerstoheroes
About Sparkling Ice Beverages
Sparkling Ice beverages are made with zero sugar and combine sparkling water, real fruit flavor, colors from natural sources, and vitamins and antioxidants to offer great tasting, lightly carbonated beverages. Sparkling Ice is a division of the Talking Rain Beverage Company with products available in retail locations nationwide.
Sparkling Ice offers eighteen fizzy, fruity flavors including Black Cherry, Black Raspberry, Cherry Limeade, Classic Lemonade, Coconut Pineapple, Crisp Apple, Fruit Punch, Ginger Lime, Grape Raspberry, Kiwi Strawberry, Lemon Lime, Orange Mango, Peach Nectarine, Pink Grapefruit, Pomegranate Blueberry, Strawberry Lemonade, Strawberry Watermelon, and new in 2020, Coconut Limeade. In 2019, the beverage company introduced its edition of caffeinated sparkling waters, Sparking Ice +Caffeine, which is available in six flavor varieties including Black Raspberry, Blue Raspberry, Triple Citrus, Strawberry Citrus Orange Passion fruit, and new in 2020, Cherry Vanilla.
Sparkling Ice is committed to building a sustainable future. The brand connects with partners who prioritize these important efforts and are committed to being a voice in the education of how we can all do our part. Sparkling Ice is committed to: Reduction, Education and Support.
For more information, please visit https://www.sparklingice.com.
About Talking Rain® Beverage Company
An industry leader in the Seattle-area for more than 30 years, Talking Rain is a Washington-based beverage company, situated in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. Talking Rain's sustainable growth is attributed to the company's ability to stay true to their vision and heritage, while continually improving and innovating their products.
Talking Rain products offer a wide range of flavors that are great tasting and refreshing, making them perfect for people who desire to make healthier choices. All Talking Rain beverages in the U.S. are zero sugar and made from real fruit flavor and colors from natural sources.
Talking Rain is committed to building a sustainable future. The brand connects with partners who prioritize these important efforts and are committed to being a voice in the education of how we can all do our part. Sparkling Ice is committed to: Reduction, Education and Support.
To learn more about Talking Rain, please visit www.talkingrain.com.
