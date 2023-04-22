Special Olympics Washington logo (PRNewsfoto/Special Olympics Washington)

 By Special Olympics Washington

Media Invited to See Unified Programming in Action on Saturday Morning, April 22 at Unified Soccer League Play at Ingraham High School

SEATTLE, April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Special Olympics Washington, one of the leading advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in Washington, announced today a partnership with Seattle Public Schools that will bring its Unified Champion Schools programming to students throughout the district. With more than 50,000 students across 104 schools, Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is the largest K-12 school system in Washington State.

