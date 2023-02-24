SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. David F. Scott, a leading orthopedic surgeon and researcher, was recently published in The Journal of Arthroplasty for research exploring the improved outcomes of medial-stabilized knee implants in conjunction with Kinematic Alignment.

This research compares the outcomes of the kinematic alignment surgical approach with two different implant options. The basis of the kinematic alignment approach isto mimic the anatomy of the normalknee, giving it the opportunity to return to pre-operation function. This differs considerably from the most common approach used by most surgeons, mechanical alignment, which does not consider the individual anatomy of the patient's knee.

