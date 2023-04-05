SEATTLE, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stably, a leading Stablecoin-as-a-Service (SCaaS) provider and non-custodial fiat-to-crypto onramp platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with LI.FI, a revolutionary bridge aggregation protocol with decentralized exchange (DEX) connectivity and cross-chain data messaging capabilities. The collaboration aims to enhance cross-chain interoperability, simplify the user experience, expand access to Web3 via traditional payments, and offer a broader range of assets from the digital economy to consumers worldwide, including stablecoins, asset-backed tokens, DeFi tokens, GameFi tokens, and non-fungible tokens (NFT).

By leveraging LI.FI's infrastructure, Stably can now enable onboarded users from 150+ countries/regions to easily buy and sell digital assets on major blockchain ecosystems such as Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, BSC, Avalanche, and Polygon. Through Stably Ramp, it's core product (stably.io/ramp), users can securely connect their bank accounts to Web3 via traditional payment methods like ACH, Fedwire, SWIFT, credit and debit cards. By 2024, Stably is also planning to add support for Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Cash App, as well as local payment methods for EU, LATM, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.