Kinkead to Lead Product at Healthcare Interoperability Company to Drive Seamless Collaboration Between Payers and Providers and Optimize the Patient Experience

SEATTLE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Opala, a leading healthcare data platform, designed to advance the exchange of provider and payer data to enable next generation patient care, has announced the appointment of Stacey Kinkead as its new Chief Product Officer (CPO). In her new role, Kinkead will be responsible for leading the development, product management, and design of the company's suite of solutions to drive seamless collaboration between payers and providers and optimize the patient experience.

