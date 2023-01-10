Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. inventors of the initial specimen diversion technique (ISDT™) and the Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device® (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. (PRNewsfoto/Magnolia Medical Techn...

Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. inventors of the initial specimen diversion technique (ISDT™) and the Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device® (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. (PRNewsfoto/Magnolia Medical Technologies)

 By Magnolia Medical Technologies

Peer-reviewed study published in leading medical journal constitutes the largest controlled clinical dataset ever documented with zero blood culture contamination events. Importantly, the study also demonstrates that it is possible to eliminate blood culture contamination and "get to zero" using Steripath.

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. ("Magnolia Medical"), inventors of the Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device® (ISDD®) family of products, today announced the publication of unprecedented clinical results from a study performed by Stanford Health Care at Stanford University Medical Center evaluating the impact of Steripath in reducing false-positive diagnostic test results for bloodstream infections (BSIs), including sepsis, and false-positive central line-associated bloodstream infections (CLABSIs).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.