SEATTLE, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, released a new report today identifying the states and cities with the worst pothole problems.
QuoteWizard found that Washington state has the nation's worst potholes. QuoteWizard's team of analysts made this determination by reviewing pothole-related search complaints going back to 2004.
The report also looked at more than 200 of America's largest cities. QuoteWizard found that Yakima, Washington is the city with the worst pothole problem in the nation, followed by Grand Junction, Colorado and two more cities in Washington state.
Here are the five states and cities with the worst pothole problems.
