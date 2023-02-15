Newly reimagined treehouses provide families, couples and solo adventurers a place to relax, reconnect and explore the scenic Pacific Northwest

STEVENSON, Wash., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skamania Lodge continues to be the top destination getaway in the Pacific Northwest where families, couples and solo adventurers can enjoy personalized experiences and memorable moments that last a lifetime. As part of its mission to provide extraordinary experiences, today the lodge announced the addition of three new treehouses to its expanding treehouse village, bringing the total to nine treehouses. Perched above the forest floor and nestled in the tall Douglas Firs, the new treehouses bring the lodge's total treehouses to nine and provide a simple yet stunning aesthetic that connects guests with the beauty of the surrounding natural habitat.

