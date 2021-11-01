BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Staypineapple will donate $1 for every room night sold at all ten hotels nationwide during November to wear blue: run to remember. The proceeds will assist wear blue: run to remember to support their mission to build a living tribute to the fallen, the fighting, and the families of the US military.
Both Staypineapple and wear blue: run to remember were founded by women in the Puget Sound Region and have expanded across the country over the past 10+ years. It is no accident the two organizations found each other.
"Giving back to the community and supporting Veterans causes is a key focus and value for us, and we are delighted to build upon the partnership we started in 2019. This organization clearly takes a unique and impactful approach to honor the fallen and provide long-term support for their families while also supporting and honoring the active-duty military. They truly make a difference," stated Staypineapple VP of Sales, Sharon Andrade.
In 2009 Hallet's husband - CPT John Hallet - was killed during an attack while deployed in Afghanistan. During that deployment, a small group of wives and battalion support staff met weekly to run, seeking to create a support network for one another. This small group became a nationwide vision that now helps thousands heal from and work through the more challenging aspects of military life during a time of war. Today, this group runs to honor all military members killed in combat and has evolved into a robust network of active duty and retired service members, military families, Wounded Warriors, Gold Star families, and community members.
About wear blue: run to remember
wear blue: run to remember is a national nonprofit running community that honors the service and sacrifice of the American military. wear blue: run to remember creates a support network for military members and their families; it bridges the gap between military and civilian communities, and it creates a living memorial for our country's fallen military members. wear blue: run to remember exists for the fallen, for the fighting, and for the families.
About Staypineapple
Staypineapple is a brand of upscale, out of the ordinary boutique hotels in urban markets nationwide, owned and managed by Pineapple Hospitality, based in Bellevue, WA. Focused on thoughtful service and design, with an uncanny knack for anticipating needs, the dog-friendly hotels wholeheartedly embrace the pineapple's symbol of hospitality and joy. For more information, visit http://www.staypineapple.com
Media Contact
Della-Rae Carriere, Pineapple Hospitality, 4254555825, dcarriere@staypineapple.com
SOURCE Staypineapple
