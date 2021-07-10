VANCOUVER, Wash., July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acclaimed real estate expert Steve Nassar accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Steve Nassar exclusively represents the luxury real estate market in the Camas and Vancouver, Washington area.
- Top 5 real estate agents in Portland Metro by total sales volume in the last 12 months
- Partner and marketing leader of the largest and fastest-growing real estate brokerage in Oregon & SW Washington
- Co-host of The Portland Real Estate Podcast, the area's most widely listened to source for real estate news and information
- Featured nationally in Realtor Magazine as a "marketing guru"
- Also recognized in The Oregonian, Portland Business Journal, Lake Oswego Review, and more
- With over twenty years of real estate experience, he has helped over 2000 families purchase their homes while studying each transaction with an eye to improving the experience for the next.
- As Partner and marketing leader for Oregon & SW Washington's largest real estate brokerage, he is uniquely positioned to bring maximum exposure to his listings by way of the most advanced, cutting-edge marketing and my vast network. Similarly, he is also uniquely able to bring many off-market buying opportunities to his buyer clients that no other agents have access to nor are even aware of for that matter.
- He literally wrote the book on how to buy and sell a home. It is called: THE PATHWAY TO YOUR NEW HOME and was originally created and copyrighted in 2006. Since then it has been distributed by thousands of other Realtors in 27 different states from coast to coast.
Visit Steve Nassar's Haute Residence profile:
Visit Steve Nassar's website: https://stevenassarteam.com
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
Media Contact
Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, mary@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Residence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.